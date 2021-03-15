Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Drops By 43.6%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 11th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ANAT stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. American National Group has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $103.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

