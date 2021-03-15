Short Interest in Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Rises By 73.1%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 11th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Aeon Global Health Company Profile
