Short Interest in Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Rises By 73.1%

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 11th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

