Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Decreases By 70.4%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,061. Acme United has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.27.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

In other Acme United news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Acme United by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acme United by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Acme United by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

