Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rises By 56.5%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the February 11th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.10. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

There is no company description available for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

