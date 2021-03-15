Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Titon (LON:TON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TON opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Thursday. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.25 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.86. The firm has a market cap of £14.32 million and a P/E ratio of 257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Titon’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

