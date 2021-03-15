Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.59.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$7.73.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

