Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $5.86 on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

