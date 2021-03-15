Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 1,160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

