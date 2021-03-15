Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 1,160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

