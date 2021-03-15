ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Reduced by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $489.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

