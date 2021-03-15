Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.81

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 125,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
