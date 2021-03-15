Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.81

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 125,631 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

