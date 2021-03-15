Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $953.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.90 million and the highest is $970.20 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $802.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

SCI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,419. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

