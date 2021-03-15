Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,577,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,016,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.