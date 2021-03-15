Semtech (SMTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $68.97 on Monday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

