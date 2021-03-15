SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,874.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

