Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865. Sega Sammy has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $957.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

