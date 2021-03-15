Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 604,673 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,560,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,164,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -246.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

