SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE SE opened at $234.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46. SEA has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

