Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $38.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMLF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

