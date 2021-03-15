Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

