Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $182.77 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $184.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.