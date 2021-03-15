Scotia Capital Inc. Has $723,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $261.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

