Scotia Capital Inc. Has $641,000 Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $72.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.