Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amcor by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 65.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 62,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,321,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

