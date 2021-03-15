Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Trimmed by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.0% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. 54,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

