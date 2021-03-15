Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Savara alerts:

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.57 on Monday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at $446,522.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.