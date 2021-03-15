Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 321 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 560.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $468,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.25 on Monday, reaching $704.98. The company had a trading volume of 850,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. The firm has a market cap of $676.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $769.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

