Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,156 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. 456,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815,574. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23.

