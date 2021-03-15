Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $373,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 746 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $443.82. 80,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,115 shares of company stock valued at $53,264,720 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

