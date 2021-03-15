Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,578 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.30 and a 200 day moving average of $306.61.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

