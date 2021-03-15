Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,469 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock worth $355,006,907. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.35. 470,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

