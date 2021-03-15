Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,156 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,650 shares of company stock worth $34,817,757 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

