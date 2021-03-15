Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €21.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €21.50 ($25.29) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.72 ($22.02).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock traded up €1.11 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €26.75 ($31.47). 282,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.18 and its 200-day moving average is €18.12. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €27.26 ($32.07). The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.