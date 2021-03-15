Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.91

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 24341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 163.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 40.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

