Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NYSE RYI opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $652.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

