Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 142.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $665.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

