Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $859,000 Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 91.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 32,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

