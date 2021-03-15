Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.78% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.20 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

