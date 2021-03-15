Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 102,410 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 697.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

