RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $32.95 million and approximately $138,749.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $56,729.55 or 0.99977659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 581 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

