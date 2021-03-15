ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYUF remained flat at $$105.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

