Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “OUTPERFORM” Rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

AQN traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$19.98. 1,799,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$13.84 and a 12-month high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

