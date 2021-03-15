Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $93.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

