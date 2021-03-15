Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rotork alerts:

OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $5.20 on Friday. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.