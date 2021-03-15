Roth Capital Boosts GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Price Target to $23.00

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in GP Strategies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in GP Strategies by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 403,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 330,828 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

