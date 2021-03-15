Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given “Sell” Rating at Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Monday. 8,035,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,413,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.