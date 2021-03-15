Robert W. Baird Upgrades ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) to “Outperform”

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

ICLR stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

