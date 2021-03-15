Robert W. Baird Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.27.

AVY opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

