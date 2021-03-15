RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

