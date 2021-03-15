Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 27,193 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 123,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

