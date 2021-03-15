Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.83 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 738,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 486,536 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

